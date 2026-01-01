Pick the colors out of any image.
Drop in a photo, a screenshot or a logo. The tool finds its main colors, and you can click anywhere on the image for the exact hex code of that pixel.
Free, no sign-up. Runs in your browser; nothing is uploaded.
Dominant colors
Add an image to see its main colors here.
Click a swatch to copy its hex code.
Drop an image, get its colors.
- Step 1:
Add an image
Add an image. PNG, JPEG, WebP, GIF and SVG all work.
- Step 2:
See the main colors
The palette shows the image's dominant colors, largest share first.
- Step 3:
Pick any pixel
Click any point on the image to pick that pixel's exact color.
- Step 4:
Copy a hex code
Click a swatch to copy its hex code.
Exact where it matters.
How the palette is found
The image is sampled and its pixels are grouped by similarity: the color range is split along its widest channel (median cut), then each group is refined until its center sits on colors the image really contains. The percentage is the share of the image each group covers.
Exact colors when you click
A picked color is read from a single pixel of the image at its original size, so it matches the file exactly rather than a scaled preview.
Good for brand colors
Run it on a logo or a product photo to recover the colors a brand already uses, then build the rest of a palette around them.
Questions about the image color picker
Is my file uploaded anywhere?
No. The tool runs entirely in your browser. Your file is read and processed on your own device and is never sent to a server.
Why does a picked color differ from what I expected?
Photos and compressed JPEGs vary from pixel to pixel, even in areas that look flat. Pick a few neighboring points, or use the dominant palette, which averages them.
Can I get RGB or HSL instead of hex?
The picked color is shown as hex, RGB and HSL. Swatches in the palette copy as hex.
Can Linearity take brand colors from a website?
Yes. A Linearity brand kit imports logos, colors, fonts and imagery from a company website, and every generated design then follows it.
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Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing