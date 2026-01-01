Trace an image into an editable SVG.
Auto Trace in Linearity Curve rebuilds a PNG or JPEG as vector paths. Edit the nodes and colors, then export an SVG that stays sharp at any size.
Auto Trace is in Linearity Curve for Mac and iPad. Linearity on the web creates new vector graphics from a prompt, but does not trace an existing image.
Trace it in Linearity Curve.
- Step 1:
Import your image
Open Linearity Curve on a Mac or an iPad and import your image.
- Step 2:
Select it
Select the image. The Auto Trace panel appears in the Inspector.
- Step 3:
Pick a mode
Pick a mode: Sketch, Illustration, Photo or Basic Shapes, and adjust its sliders.
- Step 4:
Trace and export
Run Auto Trace, tidy the paths if needed, and export as SVG.
Tracing, not converting.
Why this is tracing, not converting
A PNG or JPEG stores pixels; an SVG stores shapes. There is nothing to convert between them, so the shapes have to be rebuilt from the picture. That is what tracing does, and it is why the result depends on the image and the settings.
Four modes for four kinds of image
Sketch turns pen and pencil drawings into black-and-white paths. Illustration traces flat artwork in full color, with controls for detail level, color precision and gradient smoothness. Photo traces photographs, and Basic Shapes reduces a low-detail image to a few simple shapes.
What to expect
Logos, icons and flat illustrations trace cleanly. Photographs become many small shapes and are rarely what you want as an SVG. Tracing replaces the image with paths, and its settings cannot be changed afterwards: undo and run it again with different values.
Questions about the image to svg
Can I convert a PNG to SVG online on this page?
No. Tracing runs in Linearity Curve on a Mac or an iPad, not in the browser. This page explains how it works and where to get the app.
Which mode should I use for a logo?
Illustration for a logo in color, Sketch for a single-color mark. Start with a low detail level: fewer, cleaner shapes are easier to edit.
Can I keep the original image?
Yes. With Keep Source Image switched on, the original stays in the file, grouped underneath the traced paths.
I need the opposite: SVG to PNG.
That one does run in the browser. Use the SVG to PNG converter on this site.
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Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing