Tracing, not converting.

Why this is tracing, not converting A PNG or JPEG stores pixels; an SVG stores shapes. There is nothing to convert between them, so the shapes have to be rebuilt from the picture. That is what tracing does, and it is why the result depends on the image and the settings.

Four modes for four kinds of image Sketch turns pen and pencil drawings into black-and-white paths. Illustration traces flat artwork in full color, with controls for detail level, color precision and gradient smoothness. Photo traces photographs, and Basic Shapes reduces a low-detail image to a few simple shapes.