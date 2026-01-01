Turn an SVG into a PNG at any size.
Drop in an SVG file or paste its code, set the width in pixels and download a PNG. Transparency is kept unless you choose a background color.
Free, no sign-up. Runs in your browser; nothing is uploaded.
SVG in, PNG out, at any size.
- Step 1:
Add your SVG
Add an SVG file, or paste SVG code.
- Step 2:
Set the width
Set the output width. The height follows the SVG's own proportions.
- Step 3:
Choose a background
Keep the background transparent, or choose a color.
- Step 4:
Download
Download the PNG.
Sharp, because it renders the vector.
Sharp at any size
An SVG is drawn from shapes, not pixels, so it is rendered fresh at the size you ask for. A 4000 px PNG of a logo is as crisp as a 400 px one.
What may not carry over
Text set in a font that is not installed on your device falls back to a default font, and images linked from another website are left out by the browser. Convert text to outlines and embed images before exporting the SVG.
When to use which format
Keep the SVG for websites and anything that will be scaled or edited. Use a PNG where SVG is not accepted, such as social media uploads, email and most office software.
Questions about the svg to png converter
Is my file uploaded anywhere?
No. The tool runs entirely in your browser. Your file is read and processed on your own device and is never sent to a server.
What size should the PNG be?
At least the largest size it will be shown at, and twice that for high-density screens. For a social post, use the platform's pixel size from the size charts.
Why is my PNG blank or cut off?
The SVG probably has no viewBox, or one that does not match its artwork. Open it in a vector editor, fit the artboard to the artwork and export it again.
Can I convert a PNG back to SVG?
Not by converting: a PNG holds pixels, not shapes. Tracing rebuilds the shapes. Auto Trace in Linearity Curve turns an image into editable vector paths.
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Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing