Questions about the svg to png converter

Is my file uploaded anywhere? No. The tool runs entirely in your browser. Your file is read and processed on your own device and is never sent to a server.

What size should the PNG be? At least the largest size it will be shown at, and twice that for high-density screens. For a social post, use the platform's pixel size from the size charts.

Why is my PNG blank or cut off? The SVG probably has no viewBox, or one that does not match its artwork. Open it in a vector editor, fit the artboard to the artwork and export it again.