Questions about the color contrast checker

What is a good contrast ratio for text? At least 4.5:1 for body text, which is WCAG level AA. Aim for 7:1, level AAA, where reading comfort matters most, such as long passages.

Does contrast apply to logos? No. WCAG exempts logotypes and text that is purely decorative. It still applies to buttons, form fields, icons that carry meaning and text in images.

Why does the suggestion keep the same hue? So the color stays recognizably yours. Only its lightness is changed, by the smallest step that reaches the target ratio.