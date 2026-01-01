Check color contrast against WCAG.
Enter a text color and a background color to get the contrast ratio and whether it passes WCAG AA and AAA. If it fails, the tool finds the nearest shade that passes.
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Large text, 24 px
Normal text at 16 px. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.
Contrast ratio
15.83:1
|AA, normal text
|needs 4.5:1
|Pass
|AA, large text
|needs 3:1
|Pass
|AAA, normal text
|needs 7:1
|Pass
|AAA, large text
|needs 4.5:1
|Pass
|Interface elements and graphics
|needs 3:1
|Pass
Type two colors, read the answer.
- Step 1:
Enter two colors
Enter the text color and the background color as hex codes, or use the color pickers.
- Step 2:
Read the result
Read the ratio and the pass or fail result for each WCAG level.
- Step 3:
Fix a failing pair
If a level fails, apply the suggested shade: the same hue, made just light or dark enough to pass.
What the numbers mean.
What the ratio means
Contrast ratio compares the relative luminance of two colors, from 1:1 for identical colors to 21:1 for black on white. It is defined by WCAG, the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.
The thresholds
Level AA needs 4.5:1 for normal text and 3:1 for large text. Level AAA needs 7:1 for normal text and 4.5:1 for large text. Interface components and meaningful graphics need 3:1.
What counts as large text
Text of at least 24 px, or at least 18.66 px when bold. That is 18 pt and 14 pt in the wording of the guidelines.
Questions about the color contrast checker
What is a good contrast ratio for text?
At least 4.5:1 for body text, which is WCAG level AA. Aim for 7:1, level AAA, where reading comfort matters most, such as long passages.
Does contrast apply to logos?
No. WCAG exempts logotypes and text that is purely decorative. It still applies to buttons, form fields, icons that carry meaning and text in images.
Why does the suggestion keep the same hue?
So the color stays recognizably yours. Only its lightness is changed, by the smallest step that reaches the target ratio.
Is passing the ratio enough for accessible color?
It is necessary, not sufficient. Color should also never be the only way information is shown, because roughly 1 in 12 men have a color vision deficiency.
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