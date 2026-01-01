Yes. Vector mode generates shapes and paths rather than pixels, so a logo can be edited node by node and scaled to any size without losing sharpness.

Yes. Change the colors, move or delete shapes, and retype the name. You can also open the file in Linearity Curve on Mac or iPad for pen tool and shape builder work.

Yes. SVG and PDF export are part of the paid plans; PNG export is available on every plan. See the pricing page for details.

You can start for free with welcome credits. Each generation uses credits, and paid plans include a monthly allowance.

Can I trademark a logo made with AI?

That depends on your country's law and on how much of the final mark is your own work, so check with a trademark professional. Also search for similar existing marks before you commit to one: a generated logo is not checked against registered trademarks.