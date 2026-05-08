Etsy dimensions: every size in pixels
Etsy has some of the more complex image requirements: listings, shop banners and the shop icon all have different sizes and appear at very different display sizes.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: Etsy size guide.
- Listing image2700 × 2025 · 4:3
- Shop banner (big)3360 × 840 · 4:1
- Shop banner (mini)1200 × 160 · 15:2
- About banner1200 × 300 · 4:1
- Shop icon500 × 500 · 1:1
All frames are drawn at the same scale
Etsy sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Listing image
|2700 × 2025 px
|4:3
|Appears at 570 px in search
|Shop banner (big)
|3360 × 840 px
|4:1
|Full-width option
|Shop banner (mini)
|1200 × 160 px
|15:2
|Narrow banner option
|About banner
|1200 × 300 px
|4:1
|Shop icon
|500 × 500 px
|1:1
|Displayed at 75 px in search
Cropping and safe areas
- Listing images are the primary driver of clicks in Etsy search results.
- Etsy recommends a minimum of 2000 px on the shortest side, to keep quality across zoom and full-size views.
- The 4:3 ratio (2700 × 2025 px) is the safest format for consistent display.
The full advice for each format is in the Etsy size guide.
Resize one design into all of these
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Etsy sizes: questions
What size should an Etsy listing image be?
2700 × 2025 px, a 4:3 ratio. Etsy recommends a minimum of 2000 px on the shortest side.
What size is an Etsy shop banner?
The big, full-width banner is 3360 × 840 px. The mini banner is 1200 × 160 px.
What size is an Etsy shop icon?
500 × 500 px. It is displayed at 75 px in search.
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- Facebook dimensionsCover photo: 851 × 315 px
- X (Twitter) dimensionsHeader: 1500 × 500 px
- LinkedIn dimensionsCover / banner: 1584 × 396 px
- YouTube dimensionsVideo thumbnail: 1280 × 720 px
- Pinterest dimensionsStandard pin: 1000 × 1500 px
- Twitch dimensionsChannel banner: 1920 × 480 px
- Discord dimensionsServer banner: 960 × 540 px
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
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