X (Twitter) dimensions: every size in pixels
X uses a wide, shallow 3:1 header that suits typographic and landscape designs more than portraits, and it crops post images in the feed.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: X (Twitter) size guide.
- Header1500 × 500 · 3:1
- Post image1200 × 675 · 16:9
- Card image800 × 418 · 1.91:1
- Profile image400 × 400 · 1:1
All frames are drawn at the same scaleShown as a circle
X (Twitter) sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Header
|1500 × 500 px
|3:1
|Keep key content away from the edges
|Post image
|1200 × 675 px
|16:9
|Cropped in the feed; click to expand
|Card image
|800 × 418 px
|1.91:1
|Used for link previews
|Profile image
|400 × 400 px
|1:1
|Displayed as a circle
Cropping and safe areas
- Images in the X feed are cropped to approximately 16:9 on most devices. The full image only shows when someone clicks through.
- Design for the crop first: put the key visual element in the central area of the image rather than at the edges.
- The 3:1 header is wide and shallow, so keep key content away from its edges.
The full advice for each format is in the X (Twitter) size guide.
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X (Twitter) sizes: questions
What size is an X (Twitter) header?
1500 × 500 px, a 3:1 ratio. Keep key content away from the edges.
What size should an image in an X post be?
1200 × 675 px (16:9). Images are cropped to approximately 16:9 in the feed on most devices, and the full image shows when someone clicks through.
What size is an X card image?
800 × 418 px. It is used for link previews.
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- Facebook dimensionsCover photo: 851 × 315 px
- LinkedIn dimensionsCover / banner: 1584 × 396 px
- YouTube dimensionsVideo thumbnail: 1280 × 720 px
- Pinterest dimensionsStandard pin: 1000 × 1500 px
- Twitch dimensionsChannel banner: 1920 × 480 px
- Discord dimensionsServer banner: 960 × 540 px
- Etsy dimensionsListing image: 2700 × 2025 px
Start from a layout: X header templates
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
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