Pinterest dimensions: every size in pixels
Pinterest is one of the few platforms where portrait images have a systematic advantage: its grid rewards tall images, which take more vertical space.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: Pinterest size guide.
- Standard pin1000 × 1500 · 2:3
- Long pin1000 × 2100 · 10:21
- Board cover800 × 450 · 16:9
- Profile image165 × 165 · 1:1
All frames are drawn at the same scale
Pinterest sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Standard pin
|1000 × 1500 px
|2:3
|Optimal
|Long pin
|1000 × 2100 px
|10:21
|Maximum recommended height
|Board cover
|800 × 450 px
|16:9
|Profile image
|165 × 165 px
|1:1
Cropping and safe areas
- The 2:3 ratio (1000 × 1500 px) is Pinterest's recommended format and performs consistently on mobile and desktop.
- Longer pins, up to 1000 × 2100 px, can work for step-by-step or infographic content, but extremely long pins are sometimes cropped in the feed.
- Text overlays work well on Pinterest. Keep overlaid text large enough to read at the small preview sizes the grid displays.
The full advice for each format is in the Pinterest size guide.
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Pinterest sizes: questions
What size is a Pinterest pin?
1000 × 1500 px, a 2:3 ratio. It is Pinterest's recommended format.
How long can a Pinterest pin be?
Up to 1000 × 2100 px is the maximum recommended height. Extremely long pins are sometimes cropped in the feed.
What size is a Pinterest board cover?
800 × 450 px (16:9).
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- Facebook dimensionsCover photo: 851 × 315 px
- X (Twitter) dimensionsHeader: 1500 × 500 px
- LinkedIn dimensionsCover / banner: 1584 × 396 px
- YouTube dimensionsVideo thumbnail: 1280 × 720 px
- Twitch dimensionsChannel banner: 1920 × 480 px
- Discord dimensionsServer banner: 960 × 540 px
- Etsy dimensionsListing image: 2700 × 2025 px
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
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