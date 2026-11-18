Instagram sizes: questions

What is the best Instagram post size? For most feed posts, 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) is the safest default. 1080 × 1440 px (3:4) uses more of the screen and matches the grid. Square 1080 × 1080 px and landscape 1080 × 566 px still work.

What size are Instagram Stories and Reels? Both use 1080 × 1920 px (9:16). Keep text and logos away from the top and bottom, where Instagram's interface sits. Reels are also cropped to 4:5 in the feed and 3:4 in the grid, so keep the important parts centered.

Does the Instagram profile grid still crop to squares? No. Instagram moved profile grid previews from 1:1 to 3:4 in early 2025. Every post is center-cropped to 3:4 in the grid, so vertical posts (4:5 and 3:4) lose the least.