LinkedIn dimensions: every size in pixels
LinkedIn is a professional network, and visual content there tends toward clean, structured design. Its banner is one of the widest formats on any platform.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: LinkedIn size guide.
- Cover / banner1584 × 396 · 4:1
- Post image1200 × 627 · 1.91:1
- Article cover1920 × 1080 · 16:9
- Profile image400 × 400 · 1:1
- Company logo300 × 300 · 1:1
All frames are drawn at the same scaleShown as a circle
LinkedIn sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Cover / banner
|1584 × 396 px
|4:1
|Wide and shallow
|Post image
|1200 × 627 px
|1.91:1
|Article cover
|1920 × 1080 px
|16:9
|Used for published articles
|Profile image
|400 × 400 px
|1:1
|Displayed as a circle
|Company logo
|300 × 300 px
|1:1
|Square, displayed small
Cropping and safe areas
- The 1584 × 396 px banner is proportionally extreme, so it works best with horizontal compositions, landscape photography, or patterns and abstract backgrounds.
- Logos and centered text can look isolated in the banner format.
The full advice for each format is in the LinkedIn size guide.
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LinkedIn sizes: questions
What size is a LinkedIn banner?
1584 × 396 px, a 4:1 ratio. It is wide and shallow, so horizontal compositions work best.
What size should a LinkedIn post image be?
1200 × 627 px, a 1.91:1 ratio.
What size is a LinkedIn company logo?
300 × 300 px. It is square and displayed small.
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- Facebook dimensionsCover photo: 851 × 315 px
- X (Twitter) dimensionsHeader: 1500 × 500 px
- YouTube dimensionsVideo thumbnail: 1280 × 720 px
- Pinterest dimensionsStandard pin: 1000 × 1500 px
- Twitch dimensionsChannel banner: 1920 × 480 px
- Discord dimensionsServer banner: 960 × 540 px
- Etsy dimensionsListing image: 2700 × 2025 px
Start from a layout: LinkedIn post templates, LinkedIn cover templates
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
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