Discord dimensions: every size in pixels
Discord needs few images: the server icon, the banner and avatars. Its interface is typically darker than most social platforms, which is worth designing for.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: Discord size guide.
- Server banner960 × 540 · 16:9
- Server splash1920 × 1080 · 16:9
- Server icon512 × 512 · 1:1
- User avatar128 × 128 · 1:1
- Emoji128 × 128 · 1:1
All frames are drawn at the same scaleShown as a circle
Discord sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Server banner
|960 × 540 px
|16:9
|Shown at the top of the server sidebar
|Server splash
|1920 × 1080 px
|16:9
|Background for invite screens
|Server icon
|512 × 512 px
|1:1
|Displayed as a circle or rounded square
|User avatar
|128 × 128 px
|1:1
|Displayed as a circle
|Emoji
|128 × 128 px
|1:1
|PNG with transparency
Cropping and safe areas
- Server icons are displayed as small as 48 px in the sidebar. At that size, detailed illustrations and small text become illegible.
- The most effective server icons are bold, simple and recognizable as a shape alone.
- Custom emoji should use transparent backgrounds so they sit cleanly on Discord's dark and light themes.
The full advice for each format is in the Discord size guide.
Resize one design into all of these
Make the design once. Linearity re-fits the layout to each format instead of stretching it, and every version is its own editable file. The original stays untouched.Resize a design for every format
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Discord sizes: questions
What size is a Discord server banner?
960 × 540 px (16:9). It is shown at the top of the server sidebar.
What size is a Discord server icon?
512 × 512 px. It is displayed as a circle or rounded square, and as small as 48 px in the sidebar.
What size is a Discord emoji?
128 × 128 px, as a PNG with a transparent background.
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- Facebook dimensionsCover photo: 851 × 315 px
- X (Twitter) dimensionsHeader: 1500 × 500 px
- LinkedIn dimensionsCover / banner: 1584 × 396 px
- YouTube dimensionsVideo thumbnail: 1280 × 720 px
- Pinterest dimensionsStandard pin: 1000 × 1500 px
- Twitch dimensionsChannel banner: 1920 × 480 px
- Etsy dimensionsListing image: 2700 × 2025 px
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
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