Facebook dimensions: every size in pixels
Facebook has more image formats than almost any other platform. For most pages, three matter most: the profile image, the cover photo and the shared post image.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: Facebook size guide.
- Cover photo851 × 315 · 2.7:1
- Shared image1200 × 630 · 1.9:1
- Story1080 × 1920 · 9:16
- Event cover1920 × 1005 · 1.91:1
- Profile image170 × 170 · 1:1
All frames are drawn at the same scaleSafe areaShown as a circle
Facebook sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Cover photo
|851 × 315 px
|2.7:1
|On mobile, 640 × 360 px is visible
|Shared image
|1200 × 630 px
|1.9:1
|Most reliable for link previews
|Story
|1080 × 1920 px
|9:16
|Event cover
|1920 × 1005 px
|1.91:1
|Profile image
|170 × 170 px
|1:1
|Desktop size, displayed as a circle
Cropping and safe areas
- The cover photo is one of the trickiest Facebook formats, because the visible area changes between desktop and mobile.
- Design the cover at 851 × 315 px and keep key content centered within a safe zone of approximately 820 × 312 px, so nothing important is cut off on either.
- 1200 × 630 px is the most reliable size for shared images and link previews.
The full advice for each format is in the Facebook size guide.
Resize one design into all of these
Make the design once. Linearity re-fits the layout to each format instead of stretching it, and every version is its own editable file. The original stays untouched.Resize a design for every format
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Facebook sizes: questions
What size is a Facebook cover photo?
851 × 315 px. The visible area changes between desktop and mobile, where 640 × 360 px is shown, so keep key content centered within approximately 820 × 312 px.
What size should a Facebook post image be?
1200 × 630 px for a shared image. It is the most reliable size for link previews.
What size is a Facebook Story?
1080 × 1920 px, a 9:16 vertical format.
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- X (Twitter) dimensionsHeader: 1500 × 500 px
- LinkedIn dimensionsCover / banner: 1584 × 396 px
- YouTube dimensionsVideo thumbnail: 1280 × 720 px
- Pinterest dimensionsStandard pin: 1000 × 1500 px
- Twitch dimensionsChannel banner: 1920 × 480 px
- Discord dimensionsServer banner: 960 × 540 px
- Etsy dimensionsListing image: 2700 × 2025 px
Start from a layout: Facebook cover templates, Facebook event cover templates, Facebook group cover templates
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
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