YouTube dimensions: every size in pixels
YouTube's images are two different design problems: channel art that spans screens from mobile to TV, and the thumbnail, which is small but drives the click.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: YouTube size guide.
- Video thumbnail1280 × 720 · 16:9
- Channel art / banner2560 × 1440 · 16:9
- End screen1920 × 1080 · 16:9
- Channel icon800 × 800 · 1:1
- Watermark150 × 150 · 1:1
All frames are drawn at the same scaleSafe area
YouTube sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Video thumbnail
|1280 × 720 px
|16:9
|Minimum 640 px wide
|Channel art / banner
|2560 × 1440 px
|16:9
|Safe zone 1546 × 423 px, visible on all devices
|End screen
|1920 × 1080 px
|16:9
|Channel icon
|800 × 800 px
|1:1
|Displayed at much smaller sizes
|Watermark
|150 × 150 px
|1:1
|Branding overlay
Cropping and safe areas
- The full 2560 × 1440 px banner only shows on TVs. On desktop a narrower strip is visible, and on mobile a very narrow band.
- Put the logo, channel name and any key text within the central 1546 × 423 px safe zone, and use the outer areas for background only.
- Thumbnails often appear as small as 120 × 68 px in recommendations. High contrast, readable text and a clear focal point matter more than sharpness at full size.
The full advice for each format is in the YouTube size guide.
Resize one design into all of these
Make the design once. Linearity re-fits the layout to each format instead of stretching it, and every version is its own editable file. The original stays untouched.Resize a design for every format
Start a YouTube design from a prompt
Name the format and the size in your prompt. Linearity returns an editable design in your brand.
Free to start. No credit card required.
YouTube sizes: questions
What size is a YouTube thumbnail?
1280 × 720 px (16:9), with a minimum width of 640 px.
What size is a YouTube banner?
2560 × 1440 px. The full image only shows on TVs, so keep the logo, channel name and key text within the central 1546 × 423 px safe zone, which is visible on all devices.
What size is a YouTube channel icon?
800 × 800 px. It is displayed at much smaller sizes.
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- Facebook dimensionsCover photo: 851 × 315 px
- X (Twitter) dimensionsHeader: 1500 × 500 px
- LinkedIn dimensionsCover / banner: 1584 × 396 px
- Pinterest dimensionsStandard pin: 1000 × 1500 px
- Twitch dimensionsChannel banner: 1920 × 480 px
- Discord dimensionsServer banner: 960 × 540 px
- Etsy dimensionsListing image: 2700 × 2025 px
Start from a layout: YouTube thumbnail templates, YouTube cover templates
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing