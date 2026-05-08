Twitch dimensions: every size in pixels
Twitch images split into channel branding (profile, banner, panels) and stream assets. The panels below the stream are the most design-intensive format.
Last reviewed . Sizes as of April 2026. Source: Twitch size guide.
- Channel banner1920 × 480 · 4:1
- Offline banner1920 × 1080 · 16:9
- Stream thumbnail1920 × 1080 · 16:9
- Profile image600 × 600 · 1:1
- Panel image320 × 160 · 2:1
All frames are drawn at the same scaleShown as a circle
Twitch sizes
|Format
|Size
|Aspect ratio
|Good to know
|Channel banner
|1920 × 480 px
|4:1
|Wide, shallow format
|Offline banner
|1920 × 1080 px
|16:9
|Shown when not live
|Stream thumbnail
|1920 × 1080 px
|16:9
|Profile image
|600 × 600 px
|1:1
|Displayed as a circle
|Panel image
|320 × 160 px
|2:1
|Repeatable: about, socials, schedule
Cropping and safe areas
- Channel panels (320 × 160 px each) are displayed in a row below the stream. Most viewers scroll to them to find social links, schedules and donation information.
- Clear, high-contrast design at panel size is more important than decoration.
The full advice for each format is in the Twitch size guide.
Resize one design into all of these
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Twitch sizes: questions
What size is a Twitch banner?
1920 × 480 px, a wide and shallow format.
What size are Twitch panels?
320 × 160 px each. They are displayed in a row below the stream and can be repeated for about, socials and schedule.
What size is a Twitch offline banner?
1920 × 1080 px. It is shown when the channel is not live.
Sizes for other platforms
- Instagram dimensionsFeed post, vertical: 1080 × 1350 px
- Facebook dimensionsCover photo: 851 × 315 px
- X (Twitter) dimensionsHeader: 1500 × 500 px
- LinkedIn dimensionsCover / banner: 1584 × 396 px
- YouTube dimensionsVideo thumbnail: 1280 × 720 px
- Pinterest dimensionsStandard pin: 1000 × 1500 px
- Discord dimensionsServer banner: 960 × 540 px
- Etsy dimensionsListing image: 2700 × 2025 px
All platforms in one article: social media image sizes guide
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