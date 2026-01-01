Silver color guide
A light neutral grey that reads as a surface rather than a colour. Too low-contrast for text on white.
- Best for
- Borders, dividers and disabled states.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with silver
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Silver color harmonies
Silver shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Silver FAQ
What is the hex code for silver?
Silver is #C0C0C0. In other formats that is rgb(192, 192, 192), hsl(0, 0%, 75%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 25%) for print.
What colors go with silver?
Charcoal, Navy Blue, White all pair well with silver. Borders, dividers and disabled states.
Is silver accessible for text?
Not on white: silver reaches only 1.82:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on silver be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #C0C0C0.