What is the hex code for silver? Silver is #C0C0C0. In other formats that is rgb(192, 192, 192), hsl(0, 0%, 75%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 25%) for print.

What colors go with silver? Charcoal, Navy Blue, White all pair well with silver. Borders, dividers and disabled states.

Is silver accessible for text? Not on white: silver reaches only 1.82:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.