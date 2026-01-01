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Silver color guide

#C0C0C0
HEX
#C0C0C0
RGB
rgb(192, 192, 192)
HSL
hsl(0, 0%, 75%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 25%)

A light neutral grey that reads as a surface rather than a colour. Too low-contrast for text on white.

Best for
Borders, dividers and disabled states.

Accessibility

Silver text on whiteFail
Sample1.82:1
White text on silverFail
Sample1.82:1
Silver text on blackAAA
Sample11.54:1
Black text on silverAAA
Sample11.54:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with silver

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FNavy Blue#000080White#FFFFFF

Silver color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#C0C0C0 #BFBFBF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#BFBFBF #C0C0C0 #BFBFBF
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#C0C0C0 #BFBFBF #BFBFBF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#C0C0C0 #BFBFBF #BFBFBF

Silver shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F2F2F2#D9D9D9#BFBFBF#A6A6A6#8C8C8C#737373#595959#404040#262626#141414

Silver FAQ

What is the hex code for silver?

Silver is #C0C0C0. In other formats that is rgb(192, 192, 192), hsl(0, 0%, 75%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 25%) for print.

What colors go with silver?

Charcoal, Navy Blue, White all pair well with silver. Borders, dividers and disabled states.

Is silver accessible for text?

Not on white: silver reaches only 1.82:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on silver be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #C0C0C0.

More neutral colors

Black#000000White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FSlate Gray#708090Ivory#FFFFF0Bone#E3DAC9