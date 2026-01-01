What is the hex code for slate gray? Slate Gray is #708090. In other formats that is rgb(112, 128, 144), hsl(210, 13%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(22%, 11%, 0%, 44%) for print.

What colors go with slate gray? White, Navy Blue, Amber all pair well with slate gray. Secondary text and inactive states.

Is slate gray accessible for text? Not on white: slate gray reaches only 4.05:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.