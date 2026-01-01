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Slate Gray color guide

#708090
HEX
#708090
RGB
rgb(112, 128, 144)
HSL
hsl(210, 13%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(22%, 11%, 0%, 44%)

A mid grey with visible blue in it, which keeps it from looking muddy at medium sizes.

Best for
Secondary text and inactive states.
Also known as
Slate Grey

Accessibility

Slate Gray text on whiteAA Large
Sample4.05:1
White text on slate grayAA Large
Sample4.05:1
Slate Gray text on blackAA
Sample5.18:1
Black text on slate grayAA
Sample5.18:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with slate gray

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

White#FFFFFFNavy Blue#000080Amber#FFBF00

Slate Gray color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#708090 #90806F
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#6F9090 #708090 #6F6F90
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#708090 #906F80 #80906F
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#708090 #906F6F #90906F

Slate Gray shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F1F2F4#D4D9DE#B7BFC8#9AA6B1#7D8C9B#647382#4E5965#374048#21262B#121417

Slate Gray FAQ

What is the hex code for slate gray?

Slate Gray is #708090. In other formats that is rgb(112, 128, 144), hsl(210, 13%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(22%, 11%, 0%, 44%) for print.

What colors go with slate gray?

White, Navy Blue, Amber all pair well with slate gray. Secondary text and inactive states.

Is slate gray accessible for text?

Not on white: slate gray reaches only 4.05:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on slate gray be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #708090.

More neutral colors

Black#000000White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FSilver#C0C0C0Ivory#FFFFF0Bone#E3DAC9