Academy / Colors / Neutral colors / Black Black color guide

#000000 HEX #000000 RGB rgb(0, 0, 0) HSL hsl(0, 0%, 0%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 100%) Pure black is rarer in good design than people expect — on screens it can feel like a hole in the layout. Most systems use a very dark grey instead. Best for Maximum contrast, print, and deliberate starkness.

Accessibility Black text on white AAA Sample 21:1 White text on black AAA Sample 21:1 Black text on black Fail Sample 1:1 Black text on black Fail Sample 1:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with black Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. White #FFFFFF Gold #FFD700 Lime #BFFF00

Black color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #000000 #000000 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #000000 #000000 #000000 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #000000 #000000 #000000 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #000000 #000000 #000000

Black shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F2F2F2 #D9D9D9 #BFBFBF #A6A6A6 #8C8C8C #737373 #595959 #404040 #262626 #141414