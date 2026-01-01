Black color guide
Pure black is rarer in good design than people expect — on screens it can feel like a hole in the layout. Most systems use a very dark grey instead.
- Best for
- Maximum contrast, print, and deliberate starkness.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with black
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Black color harmonies
Black shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Black FAQ
What is the hex code for black?
Black is #000000. In other formats that is rgb(0, 0, 0), hsl(0, 0%, 0%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 100%) for print.
What colors go with black?
White, Gold, Lime all pair well with black. Maximum contrast, print, and deliberate starkness.
Is black accessible for text?
Yes — black text on white reaches 21:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on black be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #000000.