Get started
Get started

Black color guide

#000000
HEX
#000000
RGB
rgb(0, 0, 0)
HSL
hsl(0, 0%, 0%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 100%)

Pure black is rarer in good design than people expect — on screens it can feel like a hole in the layout. Most systems use a very dark grey instead.

Best for
Maximum contrast, print, and deliberate starkness.

Accessibility

Black text on whiteAAA
Sample21:1
White text on blackAAA
Sample21:1
Black text on blackFail
Sample1:1
Black text on blackFail
Sample1:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with black

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

White#FFFFFFGold#FFD700Lime#BFFF00

Black color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#000000 #000000
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#000000 #000000 #000000
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#000000 #000000 #000000
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#000000 #000000 #000000

Black shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F2F2F2#D9D9D9#BFBFBF#A6A6A6#8C8C8C#737373#595959#404040#262626#141414

Black FAQ

What is the hex code for black?

Black is #000000. In other formats that is rgb(0, 0, 0), hsl(0, 0%, 0%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 100%) for print.

What colors go with black?

White, Gold, Lime all pair well with black. Maximum contrast, print, and deliberate starkness.

Is black accessible for text?

Yes — black text on white reaches 21:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on black be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #000000.

More neutral colors

White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FSlate Gray#708090Silver#C0C0C0Ivory#FFFFF0Bone#E3DAC9