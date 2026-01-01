Navy Blue color guide
The serious blue of uniforms and annual reports — darker than royal, softer than black, and steady enough to carry an entire layout without competing with anything on it.
- Best for
- A dark brand surface when pure black feels too severe.
- Also known as
- Navy
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with navy blue
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Navy Blue color harmonies
Navy Blue shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Navy Blue FAQ
What is the hex code for navy blue?
Navy Blue is #000080. In other formats that is rgb(0, 0, 128), hsl(240, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 100%, 0%, 50%) for print.
What colors go with navy blue?
Gold, Cream, Coral all pair well with navy blue. A dark brand surface when pure black feels too severe.
Is navy blue accessible for text?
Yes — navy blue text on white reaches 16.01:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on navy blue be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #000080.