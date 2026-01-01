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Navy Blue color guide

#000080
HEX
#000080
RGB
rgb(0, 0, 128)
HSL
hsl(240, 100%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(100%, 100%, 0%, 50%)

The serious blue of uniforms and annual reports — darker than royal, softer than black, and steady enough to carry an entire layout without competing with anything on it.

Best for
A dark brand surface when pure black feels too severe.
Also known as
Navy

Accessibility

Navy Blue text on whiteAAA
Sample16.01:1
White text on navy blueAAA
Sample16.01:1
Navy Blue text on blackFail
Sample1.31:1
Black text on navy blueFail
Sample1.31:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with navy blue

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Gold#FFD700Cream#FFFDD0Coral#FF7F50

Navy Blue color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#000080 #808000
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#004080 #000080 #400080
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#000080 #800000 #008000
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#000080 #804000 #408000

Navy Blue shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E5E5FF#B3B3FF#8080FF#4D4DFF#1A1AFF#0000E6#0000B3#000080#00004D#000029

Navy Blue FAQ

What is the hex code for navy blue?

Navy Blue is #000080. In other formats that is rgb(0, 0, 128), hsl(240, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 100%, 0%, 50%) for print.

What colors go with navy blue?

Gold, Cream, Coral all pair well with navy blue. A dark brand surface when pure black feels too severe.

Is navy blue accessible for text?

Yes — navy blue text on white reaches 16.01:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on navy blue be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #000080.

More blue colors

Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABTeal#008080Midnight Blue#191970Powder Blue#B0E0E6