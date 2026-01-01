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White color guide

#FFFFFF
HEX
#FFFFFF
RGB
rgb(255, 255, 255)
HSL
hsl(0, 0%, 100%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 0%)

The default surface for almost everything. Its only real decision is whether it stays pure or picks up a warm or cool tint.

Best for
Primary page surfaces and negative space.

Accessibility

White text on whiteFail
Sample1:1
White text on whiteFail
Sample1:1
White text on blackAAA
Sample21:1
Black text on whiteAAA
Sample21:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with white

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FNavy Blue#000080Crimson#DC143C

White color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFFFFF #FFFFFF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FFFFFF #FFFFFF #FFFFFF
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFFFFF #FFFFFF #FFFFFF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFFFFF #FFFFFF #FFFFFF

White shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F2F2F2#D9D9D9#BFBFBF#A6A6A6#8C8C8C#737373#595959#404040#262626#141414

White FAQ

What is the hex code for white?

White is #FFFFFF. In other formats that is rgb(255, 255, 255), hsl(0, 0%, 100%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with white?

Charcoal, Navy Blue, Crimson all pair well with white. Primary page surfaces and negative space.

Is white accessible for text?

Not on white: white reaches only 1:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on white be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFFFFF.

More neutral colors

Black#000000Charcoal#36454FSlate Gray#708090Silver#C0C0C0Ivory#FFFFF0Bone#E3DAC9