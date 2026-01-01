White color guide
The default surface for almost everything. Its only real decision is whether it stays pure or picks up a warm or cool tint.
- Best for
- Primary page surfaces and negative space.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with white
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
White color harmonies
White shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
White FAQ
What is the hex code for white?
White is #FFFFFF. In other formats that is rgb(255, 255, 255), hsl(0, 0%, 100%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with white?
Charcoal, Navy Blue, Crimson all pair well with white. Primary page surfaces and negative space.
Is white accessible for text?
Not on white: white reaches only 1:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on white be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFFFFF.