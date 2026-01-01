What is the hex code for white? White is #FFFFFF. In other formats that is rgb(255, 255, 255), hsl(0, 0%, 100%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with white? Charcoal, Navy Blue, Crimson all pair well with white. Primary page surfaces and negative space.

Is white accessible for text? Not on white: white reaches only 1:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.