Bone color guide
A warm off-white with visible grey. Reads as paper stock rather than a screen background.
- Best for
- Editorial layouts simulating print.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with bone
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Bone color harmonies
Bone shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Bone FAQ
What is the hex code for bone?
Bone is #E3DAC9. In other formats that is rgb(227, 218, 201), hsl(39, 32%, 84%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 4%, 11%, 11%) for print.
What colors go with bone?
Espresso, Charcoal, Rust all pair well with bone. Editorial layouts simulating print.
Is bone accessible for text?
Not on white: bone reaches only 1.39:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on bone be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E3DAC9.