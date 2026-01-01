What is the hex code for bone? Bone is #E3DAC9. In other formats that is rgb(227, 218, 201), hsl(39, 32%, 84%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 4%, 11%, 11%) for print.

What colors go with bone? Espresso, Charcoal, Rust all pair well with bone. Editorial layouts simulating print.

Is bone accessible for text? Not on white: bone reaches only 1.39:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.