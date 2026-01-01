Ivory color guide
White with the faintest warm cast. The difference is barely visible alone and obvious next to pure white.
- Best for
- Warm page backgrounds in print-led design.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with ivory
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Ivory color harmonies
Ivory shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Ivory FAQ
What is the hex code for ivory?
Ivory is #FFFFF0. In other formats that is rgb(255, 255, 240), hsl(60, 100%, 97%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 6%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with ivory?
Espresso, Burgundy, Forest Green all pair well with ivory. Warm page backgrounds in print-led design.
Is ivory accessible for text?
Not on white: ivory reaches only 1.01:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on ivory be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFFFF0.