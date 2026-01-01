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Ivory color guide

#FFFFF0
HEX
#FFFFF0
RGB
rgb(255, 255, 240)
HSL
hsl(60, 100%, 97%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 0%, 6%, 0%)

White with the faintest warm cast. The difference is barely visible alone and obvious next to pure white.

Best for
Warm page backgrounds in print-led design.

Accessibility

Ivory text on whiteFail
Sample1.01:1
White text on ivoryFail
Sample1.01:1
Ivory text on blackAAA
Sample20.81:1
Black text on ivoryAAA
Sample20.81:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with ivory

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Espresso#3B2F2FBurgundy#800020Forest Green#228B22

Ivory color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFFFF0 #F0F0FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FFF7F0 #FFFFF0 #F7FFF0
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFFFF0 #F0FFFF #FFF0FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFFFF0 #F0F7FF #F7F0FF

Ivory shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFFFE5#FFFFB3#FFFF80#FFFF4D#FFFF1A#E6E600#B3B300#808000#4D4D00#292900

Ivory FAQ

What is the hex code for ivory?

Ivory is #FFFFF0. In other formats that is rgb(255, 255, 240), hsl(60, 100%, 97%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 6%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with ivory?

Espresso, Burgundy, Forest Green all pair well with ivory. Warm page backgrounds in print-led design.

Is ivory accessible for text?

Not on white: ivory reaches only 1.01:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on ivory be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFFFF0.

More neutral colors

Black#000000White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FSlate Gray#708090Silver#C0C0C0Bone#E3DAC9