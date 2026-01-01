What is the hex code for ivory? Ivory is #FFFFF0. In other formats that is rgb(255, 255, 240), hsl(60, 100%, 97%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 6%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with ivory? Espresso, Burgundy, Forest Green all pair well with ivory. Warm page backgrounds in print-led design.

Is ivory accessible for text? Not on white: ivory reaches only 1.01:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.