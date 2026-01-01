Academy / Colors / Neutral colors / Charcoal Charcoal color guide

#36454F HEX #36454F RGB rgb(54, 69, 79) HSL hsl(204, 19%, 26%) CMYK cmyk(32%, 13%, 0%, 69%) A dark grey with a blue undertone. Softer than black for body text and the standard dark surface in most modern systems. Best for Body text and dark UI surfaces.

Accessibility Charcoal text on white AAA Sample 9.9:1 White text on charcoal AAA Sample 9.9:1 Charcoal text on black Fail Sample 2.12:1 Black text on charcoal Fail Sample 2.12:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with charcoal Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. White #FFFFFF Coral #FF7F50 Gold #FFD700

Charcoal color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #36454F #4F4036 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #364F4C #36454F #36384F Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #36454F #4F3645 #454F36 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #36454F #4F3638 #4F4C36

Charcoal shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F0F3F5 #D1DAE0 #B3C2CB #95A9B7 #7691A2 #5D7789 #485D6A #34424C #1F282E #111518