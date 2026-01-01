What is the hex code for smoke? Smoke is #F5F5F5. In other formats that is rgb(245, 245, 245), hsl(0, 0%, 96%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 0%, 4%) for print.

What colors go with smoke? Charcoal, Royal Blue, White all pair well with smoke. Card and panel backgrounds.

Is smoke accessible for text? Not on white: smoke reaches only 1.09:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.