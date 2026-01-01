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Royal Blue color guide

#4169E1
HEX
#4169E1
RGB
rgb(65, 105, 225)
HSL
hsl(225, 73%, 57%)
CMYK
cmyk(71%, 53%, 0%, 12%)

Bright, saturated and unmistakably digital. It is the blue most software defaults to, which makes it legible and trustworthy but rarely distinctive on its own.

Best for
Primary buttons and links that need to read as interactive.

Accessibility

Royal Blue text on whiteAA
Sample4.85:1
White text on royal blueAA
Sample4.85:1
Royal Blue text on blackAA Large
Sample4.33:1
Black text on royal blueAA Large
Sample4.33:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with royal blue

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FGold#FFD700

Royal Blue color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#4169E1 #E1B941
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#41B9E1 #4169E1 #6941E1
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#4169E1 #E14169 #69E141
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#4169E1 #E16941 #B9E141

Royal Blue shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E9EEFC#BDCBF5#91A8EE#6585E7#3862E0#1F49C7#18399A#11286E#0A1842#060D23

Royal Blue FAQ

What is the hex code for royal blue?

Royal Blue is #4169E1. In other formats that is rgb(65, 105, 225), hsl(225, 73%, 57%), and approximately cmyk(71%, 53%, 0%, 12%) for print.

What colors go with royal blue?

White, Charcoal, Gold all pair well with royal blue. Primary buttons and links that need to read as interactive.

Is royal blue accessible for text?

Yes — royal blue text on white reaches 4.85:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on royal blue be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #4169E1.

More blue colors

Navy Blue#000080Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABTeal#008080Midnight Blue#191970Powder Blue#B0E0E6