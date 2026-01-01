Upscale an image without leaving your design.
Upscale is the AI image upscaler in Linearity. Select a picture that is too small for the job, choose Upscale, and carry on with a larger, sharper version in the same file.
Upscale runs in Linearity on the web and is included in the Free plan. In Linearity Curve for Mac and iPad the same job is called Super Resolution.
Upscale
Scale
Original512 × 512
Output2048 × 2048
Select the image. Choose Upscale.
- Step 1:
Open Linearity
Open Linearity and sign in, or create a free account.
- Step 2:
Add your image
Add the image to a design, or select one you generated.
- Step 3:
Upscale it
Select the image. In the Inspector, under Edit with AI, choose Upscale.
- Step 4:
Keep designing
Use the sharper image at the size the format needs, then export.
A sharper picture, already in the layout.
What you get
A larger version of the same picture with cleaner edges and detail, placed where the original was. It stays an image: upscaling adds pixels, it does not turn a photo into vector paths.
Why do it inside a design tool
You usually find out an image is too small when you put it into a layout. In Linearity the fix is in the same place: upscale the image on the canvas, check it at the real size of the poster, banner or slide, and export.
What it does not do
It does not run on this page, and this page does not take your image: you add it once you are in Linearity. An upscaler reconstructs detail it cannot see, so results depend on the source. Check faces, small text and fine patterns before you send a file to print.
Questions about the image upscaler
Is the image upscaler free?
Image Upscale is one of the AI tools included in the Linearity Free plan, which needs an account but no credit card. Plan limits are listed on the pricing page.
Why does this tool need an account when the others do not?
The other tools on this site are simple enough to run in your browser. Upscaling is done by a model that runs in Linearity, so it needs the product.
Can I upscale an image on Mac or iPad?
Yes. Linearity Curve for Mac and iPad has Super Resolution, which scales up low-resolution images inside the app.
Does upscaling make a blurry photo sharp?
It makes a small image usable at a larger size. It cannot recover what was never in the picture, so a photo that is out of focus stays out of focus, only larger.
And the rest of the tools.
Social media image resizer
Crop and resize one image to the exact pixel size of any social format.
Color contrast checker
Check a text and background color against WCAG AA and AAA, and get a passing alternative.
Color palette generator
Turn one color into harmonies and a ten-step shade scale, then copy it as CSS or download it as SVG.
Image color picker
Pull the main colors out of a photo or a logo, or click any pixel for its hex code.
SVG to PNG converter
Render an SVG as a PNG at any pixel size, with a transparent or a solid background.
Background remover
Cut the subject out of a photo and keep working on it in the same file.
Image to layers
Split a flat image into separate layers for the subject, background and text.
Image to SVG
Trace a PNG or JPEG into vector paths you can edit and export as SVG.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing