A sharper picture, already in the layout.

What you get A larger version of the same picture with cleaner edges and detail, placed where the original was. It stays an image: upscaling adds pixels, it does not turn a photo into vector paths.

Why do it inside a design tool You usually find out an image is too small when you put it into a layout. In Linearity the fix is in the same place: upscale the image on the canvas, check it at the real size of the poster, banner or slide, and export.