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Amber color guide

#FFBF00
HEX
#FFBF00
RGB
rgb(255, 191, 0)
HSL
hsl(45, 100%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 25%, 100%, 0%)

Yellow leaning firmly toward orange, which gives it more depth on screen and a natural 'warning' reading in interfaces.

Best for
Caution states and warm CTAs.

Accessibility

Amber text on whiteFail
Sample1.65:1
White text on amberFail
Sample1.65:1
Amber text on blackAAA
Sample12.7:1
Black text on amberAAA
Sample12.7:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with amber

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FNavy Blue#000080Cream#FFFDD0

Amber color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFBF00 #0040FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF4000 #FFBF00 #BFFF00
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFBF00 #00FFBF #BF00FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFBF00 #00BFFF #4000FF

Amber shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFF9E5#FFECB3#FFDF80#FFD24D#FFC61A#E6AC00#B38600#806000#4D3900#291F00

Amber FAQ

What is the hex code for amber?

Amber is #FFBF00. In other formats that is rgb(255, 191, 0), hsl(45, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 25%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with amber?

Charcoal, Navy Blue, Cream all pair well with amber. Caution states and warm CTAs.

Is amber accessible for text?

Not on white: amber reaches only 1.65:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on amber be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFBF00.

More yellow colors

Gold#FFD700Mustard#FFDB58Lemon#FFF700Cream#FFFDD0Honey#EBA937Champagne#F7E7CE