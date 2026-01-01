What is the hex code for amber? Amber is #FFBF00. In other formats that is rgb(255, 191, 0), hsl(45, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 25%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with amber? Charcoal, Navy Blue, Cream all pair well with amber. Caution states and warm CTAs.

Is amber accessible for text? Not on white: amber reaches only 1.65:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.