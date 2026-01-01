Lemon color guide
The most difficult yellow to place — extremely bright, almost no contrast against white, and it tints anything near it.
- Best for
- Bold blocks of colour behind black text.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with lemon
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Lemon color harmonies
Lemon shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Lemon FAQ
What is the hex code for lemon?
Lemon is #FFF700. In other formats that is rgb(255, 247, 0), hsl(58, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 3%, 100%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with lemon?
Black, Charcoal, White all pair well with lemon. Bold blocks of colour behind black text.
Is lemon accessible for text?
Not on white: lemon reaches only 1.13:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on lemon be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFF700.