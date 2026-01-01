What is the hex code for lemon? Lemon is #FFF700. In other formats that is rgb(255, 247, 0), hsl(58, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 3%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with lemon? Black, Charcoal, White all pair well with lemon. Bold blocks of colour behind black text.

Is lemon accessible for text? Not on white: lemon reaches only 1.13:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.