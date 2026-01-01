Cream color guide
Barely a colour — an off-white with a yellow undertone. It softens a layout that pure white makes feel clinical.
- Best for
- Page backgrounds in warm, editorial systems.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with cream
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Cream color harmonies
Cream shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Cream FAQ
What is the hex code for cream?
Cream is #FFFDD0. In other formats that is rgb(255, 253, 208), hsl(57, 100%, 91%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 1%, 18%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with cream?
Charcoal, Burgundy, Forest Green all pair well with cream. Page backgrounds in warm, editorial systems.
Is cream accessible for text?
Not on white: cream reaches only 1.04:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on cream be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFFDD0.