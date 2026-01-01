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Cream color guide

#FFFDD0
HEX
#FFFDD0
RGB
rgb(255, 253, 208)
HSL
hsl(57, 100%, 91%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 1%, 18%, 0%)

Barely a colour — an off-white with a yellow undertone. It softens a layout that pure white makes feel clinical.

Best for
Page backgrounds in warm, editorial systems.

Accessibility

Cream text on whiteFail
Sample1.04:1
White text on creamFail
Sample1.04:1
Cream text on blackAAA
Sample20.21:1
Black text on creamAAA
Sample20.21:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with cream

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FBurgundy#800020Forest Green#228B22

Cream color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFFDD0 #D1D3FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FFE6D1 #FFFDD0 #EAFFD1
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFFDD0 #D1FFFD #FDD1FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFFDD0 #D1EAFF #E6D1FF

Cream shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFFEE5#FFFBB3#FFF980#FFF64D#FFF41A#E6DA00#B3AA00#807900#4D4900#292700

Cream FAQ

What is the hex code for cream?

Cream is #FFFDD0. In other formats that is rgb(255, 253, 208), hsl(57, 100%, 91%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 1%, 18%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with cream?

Charcoal, Burgundy, Forest Green all pair well with cream. Page backgrounds in warm, editorial systems.

Is cream accessible for text?

Not on white: cream reaches only 1.04:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on cream be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFFDD0.

More yellow colors

Gold#FFD700Mustard#FFDB58Amber#FFBF00Lemon#FFF700Honey#EBA937Champagne#F7E7CE