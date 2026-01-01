What is the hex code for cream? Cream is #FFFDD0. In other formats that is rgb(255, 253, 208), hsl(57, 100%, 91%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 1%, 18%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with cream? Charcoal, Burgundy, Forest Green all pair well with cream. Page backgrounds in warm, editorial systems.

Is cream accessible for text? Not on white: cream reaches only 1.04:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.