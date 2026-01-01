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Honey color guide

#EBA937
HEX
#EBA937
RGB
rgb(235, 169, 55)
HSL
hsl(38, 82%, 57%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 28%, 77%, 8%)

A deeper, slightly muted gold with more body. Holds up better against white than most of the family.

Best for
Warm accents that still need to read on light backgrounds.

Accessibility

Honey text on whiteFail
Sample2.05:1
White text on honeyFail
Sample2.05:1
Honey text on blackAAA
Sample10.26:1
Black text on honeyAAA
Sample10.26:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with honey

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Espresso#3B2F2FCream#FFFDD0Teal#008080

Honey color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#EBA937 #3779EB
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#EB4F37 #EBA937 #D3EB37
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#EBA937 #37EBA9 #A937EB
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#EBA937 #37D3EB #4F37EB

Honey shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FDF5E8#F8E1B9#F4CD8B#EFB95D#EAA52E#D18C15#A26D10#744E0B#462F07#251904

Honey FAQ

What is the hex code for honey?

Honey is #EBA937. In other formats that is rgb(235, 169, 55), hsl(38, 82%, 57%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 28%, 77%, 8%) for print.

What colors go with honey?

Espresso, Cream, Teal all pair well with honey. Warm accents that still need to read on light backgrounds.

Is honey accessible for text?

Not on white: honey reaches only 2.05:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on honey be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #EBA937.

More yellow colors

Gold#FFD700Mustard#FFDB58Amber#FFBF00Lemon#FFF700Cream#FFFDD0Champagne#F7E7CE