Honey color guide
A deeper, slightly muted gold with more body. Holds up better against white than most of the family.
- Best for
- Warm accents that still need to read on light backgrounds.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with honey
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Honey color harmonies
Honey shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Honey FAQ
What is the hex code for honey?
Honey is #EBA937. In other formats that is rgb(235, 169, 55), hsl(38, 82%, 57%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 28%, 77%, 8%) for print.
What colors go with honey?
Espresso, Cream, Teal all pair well with honey. Warm accents that still need to read on light backgrounds.
Is honey accessible for text?
Not on white: honey reaches only 2.05:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on honey be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #EBA937.