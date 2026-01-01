What is the hex code for honey? Honey is #EBA937. In other formats that is rgb(235, 169, 55), hsl(38, 82%, 57%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 28%, 77%, 8%) for print.

What colors go with honey? Espresso, Cream, Teal all pair well with honey. Warm accents that still need to read on light backgrounds.

Is honey accessible for text? Not on white: honey reaches only 2.05:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.