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Champagne color guide

#F7E7CE
HEX
#F7E7CE
RGB
rgb(247, 231, 206)
HSL
hsl(37, 72%, 89%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 6%, 17%, 3%)

A pale warm neutral with just enough gold in it to feel considered rather than beige.

Best for
Luxury backgrounds and print stock simulation.

Accessibility

Champagne text on whiteFail
Sample1.22:1
White text on champagneFail
Sample1.22:1
Champagne text on blackAAA
Sample17.28:1
Black text on champagneAAA
Sample17.28:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with champagne

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FRosewood#65000BGold#FFD700

Champagne color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#F7E7CE #CFDEF7
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#F7D3CF #F7E7CE #F2F7CF
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#F7E7CE #CFF7E8 #E8CFF7
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#F7E7CE #CFF2F7 #D3CFF7

Champagne shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FBF4E9#F4DFBD#EDCA91#E6B565#DFA03A#C58620#9A6819#6E4A12#422D0B#231806

Champagne FAQ

What is the hex code for champagne?

Champagne is #F7E7CE. In other formats that is rgb(247, 231, 206), hsl(37, 72%, 89%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 6%, 17%, 3%) for print.

What colors go with champagne?

Charcoal, Rosewood, Gold all pair well with champagne. Luxury backgrounds and print stock simulation.

Is champagne accessible for text?

Not on white: champagne reaches only 1.22:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on champagne be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #F7E7CE.

More yellow colors

Gold#FFD700Mustard#FFDB58Amber#FFBF00Lemon#FFF700Cream#FFFDD0Honey#EBA937