Champagne color guide
A pale warm neutral with just enough gold in it to feel considered rather than beige.
- Best for
- Luxury backgrounds and print stock simulation.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with champagne
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Champagne color harmonies
Champagne shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Champagne FAQ
What is the hex code for champagne?
Champagne is #F7E7CE. In other formats that is rgb(247, 231, 206), hsl(37, 72%, 89%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 6%, 17%, 3%) for print.
What colors go with champagne?
Charcoal, Rosewood, Gold all pair well with champagne. Luxury backgrounds and print stock simulation.
Is champagne accessible for text?
Not on white: champagne reaches only 1.22:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on champagne be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #F7E7CE.