What is the hex code for champagne? Champagne is #F7E7CE. In other formats that is rgb(247, 231, 206), hsl(37, 72%, 89%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 6%, 17%, 3%) for print.

What colors go with champagne? Charcoal, Rosewood, Gold all pair well with champagne. Luxury backgrounds and print stock simulation.

Is champagne accessible for text? Not on white: champagne reaches only 1.22:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.