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Mustard color guide

#FFDB58
HEX
#FFDB58
RGB
rgb(255, 219, 88)
HSL
hsl(47, 100%, 67%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 14%, 65%, 0%)

Yellow with the glare removed. It reads warm and slightly retro, and it is far easier to build a palette around than pure yellow.

Best for
Warm editorial and seventies-leaning brand work.

Accessibility

Mustard text on whiteFail
Sample1.35:1
White text on mustardFail
Sample1.35:1
Mustard text on blackAAA
Sample15.53:1
Black text on mustardAAA
Sample15.53:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with mustard

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FTeal#008080Cream#FFFDD0

Mustard color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFDB58 #577BFF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF8657 #FFDB58 #CFFF57
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFDB58 #57FFDB #DB57FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFDB58 #57CFFF #8657FF

Mustard shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFF9E5#FFEEB3#FFE380#FFD84D#FFCD1A#E6B400#B38C00#806400#4D3C00#292000

Mustard FAQ

What is the hex code for mustard?

Mustard is #FFDB58. In other formats that is rgb(255, 219, 88), hsl(47, 100%, 67%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 14%, 65%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with mustard?

Charcoal, Teal, Cream all pair well with mustard. Warm editorial and seventies-leaning brand work.

Is mustard accessible for text?

Not on white: mustard reaches only 1.35:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on mustard be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFDB58.

More yellow colors

Gold#FFD700Amber#FFBF00Lemon#FFF700Cream#FFFDD0Honey#EBA937Champagne#F7E7CE