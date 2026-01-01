Mustard color guide
Yellow with the glare removed. It reads warm and slightly retro, and it is far easier to build a palette around than pure yellow.
- Best for
- Warm editorial and seventies-leaning brand work.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with mustard
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Mustard color harmonies
Mustard shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Mustard FAQ
What is the hex code for mustard?
Mustard is #FFDB58. In other formats that is rgb(255, 219, 88), hsl(47, 100%, 67%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 14%, 65%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with mustard?
Charcoal, Teal, Cream all pair well with mustard. Warm editorial and seventies-leaning brand work.
Is mustard accessible for text?
Not on white: mustard reaches only 1.35:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on mustard be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFDB58.