What is the hex code for mustard? Mustard is #FFDB58. In other formats that is rgb(255, 219, 88), hsl(47, 100%, 67%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 14%, 65%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with mustard? Charcoal, Teal, Cream all pair well with mustard. Warm editorial and seventies-leaning brand work.

Is mustard accessible for text? Not on white: mustard reaches only 1.35:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.