What is the hex code for gold? Gold is #FFD700. In other formats that is rgb(255, 215, 0), hsl(51, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 16%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with gold? Navy Blue, Charcoal, Burgundy all pair well with gold. Accents and highlights on dark surfaces.

Is gold accessible for text? Not on white: gold reaches only 1.4:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.