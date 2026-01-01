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Gold color guide

#FFD700
HEX
#FFD700
RGB
rgb(255, 215, 0)
HSL
hsl(51, 100%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 16%, 100%, 0%)

The brightest usable yellow, carrying value and achievement by association. It fails contrast against white almost universally, so it needs a dark ground.

Best for
Accents and highlights on dark surfaces.

Accessibility

Gold text on whiteFail
Sample1.4:1
White text on goldFail
Sample1.4:1
Gold text on blackAAA
Sample14.97:1
Black text on goldAAA
Sample14.97:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with gold

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Navy Blue#000080Charcoal#36454FBurgundy#800020

Gold color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFD700 #0026FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF5900 #FFD700 #A6FF00
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFD700 #00FFD9 #D900FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFD700 #00A6FF #5900FF

Gold shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFFBE5#FFF4B3#FFEC80#FFE44D#FFDD1A#E6C300#B39800#806C00#4D4100#292300

Gold FAQ

What is the hex code for gold?

Gold is #FFD700. In other formats that is rgb(255, 215, 0), hsl(51, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 16%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with gold?

Navy Blue, Charcoal, Burgundy all pair well with gold. Accents and highlights on dark surfaces.

Is gold accessible for text?

Not on white: gold reaches only 1.4:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on gold be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFD700.

More yellow colors

Mustard#FFDB58Amber#FFBF00Lemon#FFF700Cream#FFFDD0Honey#EBA937Champagne#F7E7CE