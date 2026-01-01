Apricot color guide
Between peach and tan, with enough grey in it to avoid feeling sugary. It is one of the more useful pale warms because it does not read as pink or as beige.
- Best for
- Skin-adjacent illustration and warm neutral fills.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with apricot
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Apricot color harmonies
Apricot shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Apricot FAQ
What is the hex code for apricot?
Apricot is #FBCEB1. In other formats that is rgb(251, 206, 177), hsl(24, 90%, 84%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 18%, 29%, 2%) for print.
What colors go with apricot?
Espresso, Teal, Charcoal all pair well with apricot. Skin-adjacent illustration and warm neutral fills.
Is apricot accessible for text?
Not on white: apricot reaches only 1.44:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on apricot be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FBCEB1.