Espresso color guide
Nearly black with a warm core. One of the best alternatives to charcoal when a system should feel warm rather than technical.
- Best for
- Body text and dark surfaces in warm palettes.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with espresso
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Espresso color harmonies
Espresso shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Espresso FAQ
What is the hex code for espresso?
Espresso is #3B2F2F. In other formats that is rgb(59, 47, 47), hsl(0, 11%, 21%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 20%, 20%, 77%) for print.
What colors go with espresso?
Cream, Terracotta, Sage Green all pair well with espresso. Body text and dark surfaces in warm palettes.
Is espresso accessible for text?
Yes — espresso text on white reaches 12.85:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on espresso be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #3B2F2F.