Academy / Colors / Brown colors / Espresso Espresso color guide

#3B2F2F HEX #3B2F2F RGB rgb(59, 47, 47) HSL hsl(0, 11%, 21%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 20%, 20%, 77%) Nearly black with a warm core. One of the best alternatives to charcoal when a system should feel warm rather than technical. Best for Body text and dark surfaces in warm palettes.

Accessibility Espresso text on white AAA Sample 12.85:1 White text on espresso AAA Sample 12.85:1 Espresso text on black Fail Sample 1.63:1 Black text on espresso Fail Sample 1.63:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with espresso Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Terracotta #E2725B Sage Green #BCB88A

Espresso color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #3B2F2F #303B3B Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #3B3036 #3B2F2F #3B3630 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #3B2F2F #303B30 #30303B Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #3B2F2F #303B36 #30363B

Espresso shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F4F1F1 #DDD5D5 #C6B8B8 #B09C9C #998080 #7F6666 #634F4F #473939 #2A2222 #171212