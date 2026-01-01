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Tangerine color guide

#F28500
HEX
#F28500
RGB
rgb(242, 133, 0)
HSL
hsl(33, 100%, 47%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 45%, 100%, 5%)

Bright, clean and energetic — the orange most brands mean when they say orange. High enough in value that white text struggles on it, so it wants dark type or none at all.

Best for
High-visibility buttons and wayfinding.

Accessibility

Tangerine text on whiteFail
Sample2.58:1
White text on tangerineFail
Sample2.58:1
Tangerine text on blackAAA
Sample8.13:1
Black text on tangerineAAA
Sample8.13:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with tangerine

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FWhite#FFFFFFNavy Blue#000080

Tangerine color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#F28500 #006CF0
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#F00C00 #F28500 #E4F000
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#F28500 #00F084 #8400F0
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#F28500 #00E4F0 #0C00F0

Tangerine shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFF4E5#FFDDB3#FFC680#FFAF4D#FF981A#E67E00#B36200#804600#4D2A00#291600

Tangerine FAQ

What is the hex code for tangerine?

Tangerine is #F28500. In other formats that is rgb(242, 133, 0), hsl(33, 100%, 47%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 45%, 100%, 5%) for print.

What colors go with tangerine?

Charcoal, White, Navy Blue all pair well with tangerine. High-visibility buttons and wayfinding.

Is tangerine accessible for text?

Not on white: tangerine reaches only 2.58:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on tangerine be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #F28500.

More orange colors

Burnt Orange#CC5500Coral#FF7F50Terracotta#E2725BRust#B7410EPeach#FFE5B4Apricot#FBCEB1