What is the hex code for coral? Coral is #FF7F50. In other formats that is rgb(255, 127, 80), hsl(16, 100%, 66%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 50%, 69%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with coral? Teal, Navy Blue, Cream all pair well with coral. Approachable CTAs and consumer product accents.

Is coral accessible for text? Not on white: coral reaches only 2.5:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.