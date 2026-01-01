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Coral color guide

#FF7F50
HEX
#FF7F50
RGB
rgb(255, 127, 80)
HSL
hsl(16, 100%, 66%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 50%, 69%, 0%)

Pink-leaning orange that reads friendly and modern without the childishness of brighter oranges.

Best for
Approachable CTAs and consumer product accents.

Accessibility

Coral text on whiteFail
Sample2.5:1
White text on coralFail
Sample2.5:1
Coral text on blackAAA
Sample8.4:1
Black text on coralAAA
Sample8.4:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with coral

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Teal#008080Navy Blue#000080Cream#FFFDD0

Coral color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FF7F50 #52D1FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF527A #FF7F50 #FFD752
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FF7F50 #52FF80 #8052FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FF7F50 #52FFD7 #527AFF

Coral shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFECE5#FFC7B3#FFA280#FF7C4D#FF571A#E63D00#B33000#802200#4D1400#290B00

Coral FAQ

What is the hex code for coral?

Coral is #FF7F50. In other formats that is rgb(255, 127, 80), hsl(16, 100%, 66%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 50%, 69%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with coral?

Teal, Navy Blue, Cream all pair well with coral. Approachable CTAs and consumer product accents.

Is coral accessible for text?

Not on white: coral reaches only 2.5:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on coral be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF7F50.

More orange colors

Burnt Orange#CC5500Terracotta#E2725BRust#B7410ETangerine#F28500Peach#FFE5B4Apricot#FBCEB1