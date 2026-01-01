Rust color guide
Dark, oxidised orange that behaves almost like a red. Deep enough to carry white text at large sizes.
- Best for
- Autumnal palettes and heritage packaging.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with rust
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Rust color harmonies
Rust shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Rust FAQ
What is the hex code for rust?
Rust is #B7410E. In other formats that is rgb(183, 65, 14), hsl(18, 86%, 39%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 64%, 92%, 28%) for print.
What colors go with rust?
Cream, Olive, Charcoal all pair well with rust. Autumnal palettes and heritage packaging.
Is rust accessible for text?
Yes — rust text on white reaches 5.56:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on rust be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B7410E.