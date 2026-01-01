Get started
Get started

Rust color guide

#B7410E
HEX
#B7410E
RGB
rgb(183, 65, 14)
HSL
hsl(18, 86%, 39%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 64%, 92%, 28%)

Dark, oxidised orange that behaves almost like a red. Deep enough to carry white text at large sizes.

Best for
Autumnal palettes and heritage packaging.

Accessibility

Rust text on whiteAA
Sample5.56:1
White text on rustAA
Sample5.56:1
Rust text on blackAA Large
Sample3.78:1
Black text on rustAA Large
Sample3.78:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with rust

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Olive#808000Charcoal#36454F

Rust color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#B7410E #0E86B9
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#B90E30 #B7410E #B9970E
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#B7410E #0EB941 #410EB9
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#B7410E #0EB997 #0E30B9

Rust shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FDEEE7#FACCB8#F6A988#F38759#EF652A#D54B10#A63B0C#772A09#471905#260D03

Rust FAQ

What is the hex code for rust?

Rust is #B7410E. In other formats that is rgb(183, 65, 14), hsl(18, 86%, 39%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 64%, 92%, 28%) for print.

What colors go with rust?

Cream, Olive, Charcoal all pair well with rust. Autumnal palettes and heritage packaging.

Is rust accessible for text?

Yes — rust text on white reaches 5.56:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on rust be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B7410E.

More orange colors

Burnt Orange#CC5500Coral#FF7F50Terracotta#E2725BTangerine#F28500Peach#FFE5B4Apricot#FBCEB1