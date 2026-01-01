Academy / Colors / Orange colors / Rust Rust color guide

#B7410E HEX #B7410E RGB rgb(183, 65, 14) HSL hsl(18, 86%, 39%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 64%, 92%, 28%) Dark, oxidised orange that behaves almost like a red. Deep enough to carry white text at large sizes. Best for Autumnal palettes and heritage packaging.

Accessibility Rust text on white AA Sample 5.56:1 White text on rust AA Sample 5.56:1 Rust text on black AA Large Sample 3.78:1 Black text on rust AA Large Sample 3.78:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with rust Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Olive #808000 Charcoal #36454F

Rust color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #B7410E #0E86B9 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #B90E30 #B7410E #B9970E Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #B7410E #0EB941 #410EB9 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #B7410E #0EB997 #0E30B9

Rust shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FDEEE7 #FACCB8 #F6A988 #F38759 #EF652A #D54B10 #A63B0C #772A09 #471905 #260D03