What is the hex code for peach? Peach is #FFE5B4. In other formats that is rgb(255, 229, 180), hsl(39, 100%, 85%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 10%, 29%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with peach? Charcoal, Burgundy, Teal all pair well with peach. Gentle section backgrounds and illustration.

Is peach accessible for text? Not on white: peach reaches only 1.23:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.