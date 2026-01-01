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Peach color guide

#FFE5B4
HEX
#FFE5B4
RGB
rgb(255, 229, 180)
HSL
hsl(39, 100%, 85%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 10%, 29%, 0%)

A pale, soft orange that works as a warm background tint. Almost no contrast against white.

Best for
Gentle section backgrounds and illustration.

Accessibility

Peach text on whiteFail
Sample1.23:1
White text on peachFail
Sample1.23:1
Peach text on blackAAA
Sample17.12:1
Black text on peachAAA
Sample17.12:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with peach

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FBurgundy#800020Teal#008080

Peach color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFE5B4 #B3CDFF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FFBEB3 #FFE5B4 #F4FFB3
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFE5B4 #B3FFE4 #E4B3FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFE5B4 #B3F4FF #BEB3FF

Peach shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFF6E5#FFE4B3#FFD280#FFC14D#FFAF1A#E69500#B37400#805300#4D3200#291B00

Peach FAQ

What is the hex code for peach?

Peach is #FFE5B4. In other formats that is rgb(255, 229, 180), hsl(39, 100%, 85%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 10%, 29%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with peach?

Charcoal, Burgundy, Teal all pair well with peach. Gentle section backgrounds and illustration.

Is peach accessible for text?

Not on white: peach reaches only 1.23:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on peach be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFE5B4.

More orange colors

Burnt Orange#CC5500Coral#FF7F50Terracotta#E2725BRust#B7410ETangerine#F28500Apricot#FBCEB1