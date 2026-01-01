Peach color guide
A pale, soft orange that works as a warm background tint. Almost no contrast against white.
- Best for
- Gentle section backgrounds and illustration.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with peach
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Peach color harmonies
Peach shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Peach FAQ
What is the hex code for peach?
Peach is #FFE5B4. In other formats that is rgb(255, 229, 180), hsl(39, 100%, 85%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 10%, 29%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with peach?
Charcoal, Burgundy, Teal all pair well with peach. Gentle section backgrounds and illustration.
Is peach accessible for text?
Not on white: peach reaches only 1.23:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on peach be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFE5B4.