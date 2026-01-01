What is the hex code for terracotta? Terracotta is #E2725B. In other formats that is rgb(226, 114, 91), hsl(10, 70%, 62%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 50%, 60%, 11%) for print.

What colors go with terracotta? Sage Green, Cream, Espresso all pair well with terracotta. Interior, ceramic and craft-led brands.

Is terracotta accessible for text? Not on white: terracotta reaches only 3.09:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.