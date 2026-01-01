Terracotta color guide
The colour of fired clay — muted, warm and tactile. It grounds a palette the way a brown would but with more life.
- Best for
- Interior, ceramic and craft-led brands.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with terracotta
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Terracotta color harmonies
Terracotta shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Terracotta FAQ
What is the hex code for terracotta?
Terracotta is #E2725B. In other formats that is rgb(226, 114, 91), hsl(10, 70%, 62%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 50%, 60%, 11%) for print.
What colors go with terracotta?
Sage Green, Cream, Espresso all pair well with terracotta. Interior, ceramic and craft-led brands.
Is terracotta accessible for text?
Not on white: terracotta reaches only 3.09:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on terracotta be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E2725B.