Burnt Orange color guide
Orange with the brightness pulled down into something earthy. It has become the default warm accent for editorial design.
- Best for
- Warm accents in muted, grown-up palettes.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with burnt orange
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Burnt Orange color harmonies
Burnt Orange shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Burnt Orange FAQ
What is the hex code for burnt orange?
Burnt Orange is #CC5500. In other formats that is rgb(204, 85, 0), hsl(25, 100%, 40%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 58%, 100%, 20%) for print.
What colors go with burnt orange?
Cream, Teal, Charcoal all pair well with burnt orange. Warm accents in muted, grown-up palettes.
Is burnt orange accessible for text?
Not on white: burnt orange reaches only 4.31:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on burnt orange be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #CC5500.