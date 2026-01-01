What is the hex code for burnt orange? Burnt Orange is #CC5500. In other formats that is rgb(204, 85, 0), hsl(25, 100%, 40%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 58%, 100%, 20%) for print.

What colors go with burnt orange? Cream, Teal, Charcoal all pair well with burnt orange. Warm accents in muted, grown-up palettes.

Is burnt orange accessible for text? Not on white: burnt orange reaches only 4.31:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.