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Teal color guide

#008080
HEX
#008080
RGB
rgb(0, 128, 128)
HSL
hsl(180, 100%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(100%, 0%, 0%, 50%)

Blue with enough green to escape the corporate default. It reads technical and considered, which is why so many developer tools land on it.

Best for
Standing apart in a category where everyone uses blue.

Accessibility

Teal text on whiteAA
Sample4.77:1
White text on tealAA
Sample4.77:1
Teal text on blackAA Large
Sample4.4:1
Black text on tealAA Large
Sample4.4:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with teal

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Coral#FF7F50Cream#FFFDD0Charcoal#36454F

Teal color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#008080 #800000
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#008040 #008080 #004080
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#008080 #800080 #808000
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#008080 #800040 #804000

Teal shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E5FFFF#B3FFFF#80FFFF#4DFFFF#1AFFFF#00E6E6#00B3B3#008080#004D4D#002929

Teal FAQ

What is the hex code for teal?

Teal is #008080. In other formats that is rgb(0, 128, 128), hsl(180, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 0%, 0%, 50%) for print.

What colors go with teal?

Coral, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with teal. Standing apart in a category where everyone uses blue.

Is teal accessible for text?

Yes — teal text on white reaches 4.77:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on teal be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #008080.

More blue colors

Navy Blue#000080Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABMidnight Blue#191970Powder Blue#B0E0E6