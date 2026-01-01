Lime color guide
The most aggressive green on screen — near-fluorescent and impossible to ignore. Effective in tiny doses, exhausting in large ones.
- Best for
- A single high-energy accent against black.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with lime
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Lime color harmonies
Lime shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Lime FAQ
What is the hex code for lime?
Lime is #BFFF00. In other formats that is rgb(191, 255, 0), hsl(75, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(25%, 0%, 100%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with lime?
Charcoal, Black, White all pair well with lime. A single high-energy accent against black.
Is lime accessible for text?
Not on white: lime reaches only 1.2:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on lime be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #BFFF00.