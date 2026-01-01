What is the hex code for lime? Lime is #BFFF00. In other formats that is rgb(191, 255, 0), hsl(75, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(25%, 0%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with lime? Charcoal, Black, White all pair well with lime. A single high-energy accent against black.

Is lime accessible for text? Not on white: lime reaches only 1.2:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.