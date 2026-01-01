Get started
Get started

Lime color guide

#BFFF00
HEX
#BFFF00
RGB
rgb(191, 255, 0)
HSL
hsl(75, 100%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(25%, 0%, 100%, 0%)

The most aggressive green on screen — near-fluorescent and impossible to ignore. Effective in tiny doses, exhausting in large ones.

Best for
A single high-energy accent against black.

Accessibility

Lime text on whiteFail
Sample1.2:1
White text on limeFail
Sample1.2:1
Lime text on blackAAA
Sample17.52:1
Black text on limeAAA
Sample17.52:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with lime

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FBlack#000000White#FFFFFF

Lime color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#BFFF00 #4000FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FFBF00 #BFFF00 #40FF00
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#BFFF00 #00BFFF #FF00BF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#BFFF00 #0040FF #BF00FF

Lime shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F9FFE5#ECFFB3#DFFF80#D2FF4D#C6FF1A#ACE600#86B300#608000#394D00#1F2900

Lime FAQ

What is the hex code for lime?

Lime is #BFFF00. In other formats that is rgb(191, 255, 0), hsl(75, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(25%, 0%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with lime?

Charcoal, Black, White all pair well with lime. A single high-energy accent against black.

Is lime accessible for text?

Not on white: lime reaches only 1.2:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on lime be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #BFFF00.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BF