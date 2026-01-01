What is the hex code for blush? Blush is #FFB6C1. In other formats that is rgb(255, 182, 193), hsl(351, 100%, 86%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 29%, 24%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with blush? Charcoal, Burgundy, Espresso all pair well with blush. Background washes behind dark text.

Is blush accessible for text? Not on white: blush reaches only 1.65:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.