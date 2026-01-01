Blush color guide
A pale warm pink that reads as a tint rather than a colour. Fails contrast against white almost entirely.
- Best for
- Background washes behind dark text.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with blush
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Blush color harmonies
Blush shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Blush FAQ
What is the hex code for blush?
Blush is #FFB6C1. In other formats that is rgb(255, 182, 193), hsl(351, 100%, 86%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 29%, 24%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with blush?
Charcoal, Burgundy, Espresso all pair well with blush. Background washes behind dark text.
Is blush accessible for text?
Not on white: blush reaches only 1.65:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on blush be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFB6C1.