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Blush color guide

#FFB6C1
HEX
#FFB6C1
RGB
rgb(255, 182, 193)
HSL
hsl(351, 100%, 86%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 29%, 24%, 0%)

A pale warm pink that reads as a tint rather than a colour. Fails contrast against white almost entirely.

Best for
Background washes behind dark text.

Accessibility

Blush text on whiteFail
Sample1.65:1
White text on blushFail
Sample1.65:1
Blush text on blackAAA
Sample12.71:1
Black text on blushAAA
Sample12.71:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with blush

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FBurgundy#800020Espresso#3B2F2F

Blush color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FFB6C1 #B8FFF4
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FFB8E6 #FFB6C1 #FFD1B8
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FFB6C1 #C2FFB8 #B8C2FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FFB6C1 #B8FFD1 #B8E6FF

Blush shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE5E9#FFB3BE#FF8093#FF4D67#FF1A3C#E60022#B3001B#800013#4D000B#290006

Blush FAQ

What is the hex code for blush?

Blush is #FFB6C1. In other formats that is rgb(255, 182, 193), hsl(351, 100%, 86%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 29%, 24%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with blush?

Charcoal, Burgundy, Espresso all pair well with blush. Background washes behind dark text.

Is blush accessible for text?

Not on white: blush reaches only 1.65:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on blush be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FFB6C1.

More pink colors

Hot Pink#FF69B4Rose#FF007FMagenta#FF00FFDusty Rose#DCAE96Fuchsia#C154C1Salmon#FA8072