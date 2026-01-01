Hot Pink color guide
Fully saturated and unapologetic. Modern brand work uses it as a confident primary rather than a soft accent.
- Best for
- Bold identities that want to be unmissable.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with hot pink
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Hot Pink color harmonies
Hot Pink shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Hot Pink FAQ
What is the hex code for hot pink?
Hot Pink is #FF69B4. In other formats that is rgb(255, 105, 180), hsl(330, 100%, 71%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 59%, 29%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with hot pink?
Charcoal, White, Teal all pair well with hot pink. Bold identities that want to be unmissable.
Is hot pink accessible for text?
Not on white: hot pink reaches only 2.65:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on hot pink be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF69B4.