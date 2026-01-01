Get started
Get started

Hot Pink color guide

#FF69B4
HEX
#FF69B4
RGB
rgb(255, 105, 180)
HSL
hsl(330, 100%, 71%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 59%, 29%, 0%)

Fully saturated and unapologetic. Modern brand work uses it as a confident primary rather than a soft accent.

Best for
Bold identities that want to be unmissable.

Accessibility

Hot Pink text on whiteFail
Sample2.65:1
White text on hot pinkFail
Sample2.65:1
Hot Pink text on blackAAA
Sample7.93:1
Black text on hot pinkAAA
Sample7.93:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with hot pink

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FWhite#FFFFFFTeal#008080

Hot Pink color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FF69B4 #6BFFB5
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF6BFF #FF69B4 #FF6B6B
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FF69B4 #B5FF6B #6BB5FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FF69B4 #6BFF6B #6BFFFF

Hot Pink shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE5F2#FFB3D9#FF80BF#FF4DA6#FF1A8C#E60073#B30059#800040#4D0026#290014

Hot Pink FAQ

What is the hex code for hot pink?

Hot Pink is #FF69B4. In other formats that is rgb(255, 105, 180), hsl(330, 100%, 71%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 59%, 29%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with hot pink?

Charcoal, White, Teal all pair well with hot pink. Bold identities that want to be unmissable.

Is hot pink accessible for text?

Not on white: hot pink reaches only 2.65:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on hot pink be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF69B4.

More pink colors

Rose#FF007FBlush#FFB6C1Magenta#FF00FFDusty Rose#DCAE96Fuchsia#C154C1Salmon#FA8072