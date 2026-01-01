Fuchsia color guide
Purple-leaning pink with slightly less glare than magenta, which makes it far easier to use.
- Best for
- Energetic accents in creative brand work.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with fuchsia
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Fuchsia color harmonies
Fuchsia shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Fuchsia FAQ
What is the hex code for fuchsia?
Fuchsia is #C154C1. In other formats that is rgb(193, 84, 193), hsl(300, 47%, 54%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 56%, 0%, 24%) for print.
What colors go with fuchsia?
Charcoal, Cream, Teal all pair well with fuchsia. Energetic accents in creative brand work.
Is fuchsia accessible for text?
Not on white: fuchsia reaches only 3.96:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on fuchsia be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #C154C1.