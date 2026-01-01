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Fuchsia color guide

#C154C1
HEX
#C154C1
RGB
rgb(193, 84, 193)
HSL
hsl(300, 47%, 54%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 56%, 0%, 24%)

Purple-leaning pink with slightly less glare than magenta, which makes it far easier to use.

Best for
Energetic accents in creative brand work.

Accessibility

Fuchsia text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.96:1
White text on fuchsiaAA Large
Sample3.96:1
Fuchsia text on blackAA
Sample5.31:1
Black text on fuchsiaAA
Sample5.31:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with fuchsia

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FCream#FFFDD0Teal#008080

Fuchsia color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#C154C1 #53C153
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#8A53C1 #C154C1 #C1538A
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#C154C1 #C1C153 #53C1C1
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#C154C1 #8AC153 #53C18A

Fuchsia shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F8ECF8#EBC7EB#DDA1DD#D07CD0#C256C2#A93DA9#832F83#5E225E#381438#1E0B1E

Fuchsia FAQ

What is the hex code for fuchsia?

Fuchsia is #C154C1. In other formats that is rgb(193, 84, 193), hsl(300, 47%, 54%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 56%, 0%, 24%) for print.

What colors go with fuchsia?

Charcoal, Cream, Teal all pair well with fuchsia. Energetic accents in creative brand work.

Is fuchsia accessible for text?

Not on white: fuchsia reaches only 3.96:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on fuchsia be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #C154C1.

More pink colors

Hot Pink#FF69B4Rose#FF007FBlush#FFB6C1Magenta#FF00FFDusty Rose#DCAE96Salmon#FA8072