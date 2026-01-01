What is the hex code for fuchsia? Fuchsia is #C154C1. In other formats that is rgb(193, 84, 193), hsl(300, 47%, 54%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 56%, 0%, 24%) for print.

What colors go with fuchsia? Charcoal, Cream, Teal all pair well with fuchsia. Energetic accents in creative brand work.

Is fuchsia accessible for text? Not on white: fuchsia reaches only 3.96:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.