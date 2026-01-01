Salmon color guide
Sits between coral and pink, warm and soft without being pale. Has enough saturation to work as an accent rather than only as a background wash.
- Best for
- Friendly mid-tone accents.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with salmon
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Salmon color harmonies
Salmon shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Salmon FAQ
What is the hex code for salmon?
Salmon is #FA8072. In other formats that is rgb(250, 128, 114), hsl(6, 93%, 71%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 49%, 54%, 2%) for print.
What colors go with salmon?
Teal, Charcoal, Cream all pair well with salmon. Friendly mid-tone accents.
Is salmon accessible for text?
Not on white: salmon reaches only 2.5:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on salmon be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FA8072.