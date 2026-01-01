Academy / Colors / Pink colors / Salmon Salmon color guide

#FA8072 HEX #FA8072 RGB rgb(250, 128, 114) HSL hsl(6, 93%, 71%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 49%, 54%, 2%) Sits between coral and pink, warm and soft without being pale. Has enough saturation to work as an accent rather than only as a background wash. Best for Friendly mid-tone accents.

Accessibility Salmon text on white Fail Sample 2.5:1 White text on salmon Fail Sample 2.5:1 Salmon text on black AAA Sample 8.4:1 Black text on salmon AAA Sample 8.4:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with salmon Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Teal #008080 Charcoal #36454F Cream #FFFDD0

Salmon color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #FA8072 #70ECFA Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #FA70A7 #FA8072 #FAC370 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #FA8072 #70FA7E #7E70FA Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #FA8072 #70FAC3 #70A7FA

Salmon shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FEE9E6 #FCBCB5 #FB9084 #F96353 #F73722 #DD1D08 #AC1706 #7B1004 #4A0A03 #270501