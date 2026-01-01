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Dusty Rose color guide

#DCAE96
HEX
#DCAE96
RGB
rgb(220, 174, 150)
HSL
hsl(21, 50%, 73%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 21%, 32%, 14%)

Pink with grey and brown mixed in, which turns it into a warm neutral you can build a whole system on.

Best for
Muted, mature palettes needing warmth.

Accessibility

Dusty Rose text on whiteFail
Sample1.99:1
White text on dusty roseFail
Sample1.99:1
Dusty Rose text on blackAAA
Sample10.54:1
Black text on dusty roseAAA
Sample10.54:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with dusty rose

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Espresso#3B2F2FSage Green#BCB88ACream#FFFDD0

Dusty Rose color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#DCAE96 #98C4DD
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#DD98A2 #DCAE96 #DDD298
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#DCAE96 #98DDB0 #B098DD
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#DCAE96 #98DDD2 #98A2DD

Dusty Rose shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F9F0EC#ECD3C6#DFB69F#D29879#C67B53#AC6239#864C2D#603620#392113#1F110A

Dusty Rose FAQ

What is the hex code for dusty rose?

Dusty Rose is #DCAE96. In other formats that is rgb(220, 174, 150), hsl(21, 50%, 73%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 21%, 32%, 14%) for print.

What colors go with dusty rose?

Espresso, Sage Green, Cream all pair well with dusty rose. Muted, mature palettes needing warmth.

Is dusty rose accessible for text?

Not on white: dusty rose reaches only 1.99:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on dusty rose be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #DCAE96.

More pink colors

Hot Pink#FF69B4Rose#FF007FBlush#FFB6C1Magenta#FF00FFFuchsia#C154C1Salmon#FA8072