What is the hex code for dusty rose? Dusty Rose is #DCAE96. In other formats that is rgb(220, 174, 150), hsl(21, 50%, 73%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 21%, 32%, 14%) for print.

What colors go with dusty rose? Espresso, Sage Green, Cream all pair well with dusty rose. Muted, mature palettes needing warmth.

Is dusty rose accessible for text? Not on white: dusty rose reaches only 1.99:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.