Dusty Rose color guide
Pink with grey and brown mixed in, which turns it into a warm neutral you can build a whole system on.
- Best for
- Muted, mature palettes needing warmth.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with dusty rose
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Dusty Rose color harmonies
Dusty Rose shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Dusty Rose FAQ
What is the hex code for dusty rose?
Dusty Rose is #DCAE96. In other formats that is rgb(220, 174, 150), hsl(21, 50%, 73%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 21%, 32%, 14%) for print.
What colors go with dusty rose?
Espresso, Sage Green, Cream all pair well with dusty rose. Muted, mature palettes needing warmth.
Is dusty rose accessible for text?
Not on white: dusty rose reaches only 1.99:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on dusty rose be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #DCAE96.