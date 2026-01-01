What is the hex code for magenta? Magenta is #FF00FF. In other formats that is rgb(255, 0, 255), hsl(300, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with magenta? Black, White, Charcoal all pair well with magenta. Print production and deliberate maximalism.

Is magenta accessible for text? Not on white: magenta reaches only 3.14:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.