Magenta color guide
A printing primary, and it looks like one — maximum saturation, hard to place, and it vibrates against green.
- Best for
- Print production and deliberate maximalism.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with magenta
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Magenta color harmonies
Magenta shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Magenta FAQ
What is the hex code for magenta?
Magenta is #FF00FF. In other formats that is rgb(255, 0, 255), hsl(300, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 0%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with magenta?
Black, White, Charcoal all pair well with magenta. Print production and deliberate maximalism.
Is magenta accessible for text?
Not on white: magenta reaches only 3.14:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on magenta be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF00FF.