Get started
Get started

Rose color guide

#FF007F
HEX
#FF007F
RGB
rgb(255, 0, 127)
HSL
hsl(330, 100%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 100%, 50%, 0%)

Deeper and more red than hot pink, with enough weight to hold white text at large sizes.

Best for
Primary buttons in bold consumer palettes.

Accessibility

Rose text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.78:1
White text on roseAA Large
Sample3.78:1
Rose text on blackAA
Sample5.56:1
Black text on roseAA
Sample5.56:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with rose

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

White#FFFFFFMidnight Blue#191970Cream#FFFDD0

Rose color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FF007F #00FF80
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF00FF #FF007F #FF0000
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FF007F #80FF00 #0080FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FF007F #00FF00 #00FFFF

Rose shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE5F2#FFB3D9#FF80BF#FF4DA6#FF1A8C#E60073#B30059#800040#4D0026#290014

Rose FAQ

What is the hex code for rose?

Rose is #FF007F. In other formats that is rgb(255, 0, 127), hsl(330, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 50%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with rose?

White, Midnight Blue, Cream all pair well with rose. Primary buttons in bold consumer palettes.

Is rose accessible for text?

Not on white: rose reaches only 3.78:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on rose be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF007F.

More pink colors

Hot Pink#FF69B4Blush#FFB6C1Magenta#FF00FFDusty Rose#DCAE96Fuchsia#C154C1Salmon#FA8072