What is the hex code for rose? Rose is #FF007F. In other formats that is rgb(255, 0, 127), hsl(330, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 50%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with rose? White, Midnight Blue, Cream all pair well with rose. Primary buttons in bold consumer palettes.

Is rose accessible for text? Not on white: rose reaches only 3.78:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.