Rose color guide
Deeper and more red than hot pink, with enough weight to hold white text at large sizes.
- Best for
- Primary buttons in bold consumer palettes.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with rose
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Rose color harmonies
Rose shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Rose FAQ
What is the hex code for rose?
Rose is #FF007F. In other formats that is rgb(255, 0, 127), hsl(330, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 50%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with rose?
White, Midnight Blue, Cream all pair well with rose. Primary buttons in bold consumer palettes.
Is rose accessible for text?
Not on white: rose reaches only 3.78:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on rose be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF007F.