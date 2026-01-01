Burgundy color guide
Deep enough to behave as a dark neutral. All of red's richness with none of its noise, which is why it survives in wine, fashion and print.
- Best for
- Premium dark surfaces with warmth.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with burgundy
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Burgundy color harmonies
Burgundy shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Burgundy FAQ
What is the hex code for burgundy?
Burgundy is #800020. In other formats that is rgb(128, 0, 32), hsl(345, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 75%, 50%) for print.
What colors go with burgundy?
Cream, Gold, Sage Green all pair well with burgundy. Premium dark surfaces with warmth.
Is burgundy accessible for text?
Yes — burgundy text on white reaches 10.83:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on burgundy be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #800020.