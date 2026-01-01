Academy / Colors / Red colors / Burgundy Burgundy color guide

#800020 HEX #800020 RGB rgb(128, 0, 32) HSL hsl(345, 100%, 25%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 100%, 75%, 50%) Deep enough to behave as a dark neutral. All of red's richness with none of its noise, which is why it survives in wine, fashion and print. Best for Premium dark surfaces with warmth.

Accessibility Burgundy text on white AAA Sample 10.83:1 White text on burgundy AAA Sample 10.83:1 Burgundy text on black Fail Sample 1.94:1 Black text on burgundy Fail Sample 1.94:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with burgundy Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Gold #FFD700 Sage Green #BCB88A

Burgundy color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #800020 #008060 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #800060 #800020 #802000 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #800020 #208000 #002080 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #800020 #008020 #006080

Burgundy shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FFE5EC #FFB3C6 #FF809F #FF4D79 #FF1A53 #E60039 #B3002D #800020 #4D0013 #29000A