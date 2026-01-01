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Burgundy color guide

#800020
HEX
#800020
RGB
rgb(128, 0, 32)
HSL
hsl(345, 100%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 100%, 75%, 50%)

Deep enough to behave as a dark neutral. All of red's richness with none of its noise, which is why it survives in wine, fashion and print.

Best for
Premium dark surfaces with warmth.

Accessibility

Burgundy text on whiteAAA
Sample10.83:1
White text on burgundyAAA
Sample10.83:1
Burgundy text on blackFail
Sample1.94:1
Black text on burgundyFail
Sample1.94:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with burgundy

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Gold#FFD700Sage Green#BCB88A

Burgundy color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#800020 #008060
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#800060 #800020 #802000
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#800020 #208000 #002080
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#800020 #008020 #006080

Burgundy shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE5EC#FFB3C6#FF809F#FF4D79#FF1A53#E60039#B3002D#800020#4D0013#29000A

Burgundy FAQ

What is the hex code for burgundy?

Burgundy is #800020. In other formats that is rgb(128, 0, 32), hsl(345, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 75%, 50%) for print.

What colors go with burgundy?

Cream, Gold, Sage Green all pair well with burgundy. Premium dark surfaces with warmth.

Is burgundy accessible for text?

Yes — burgundy text on white reaches 10.83:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on burgundy be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #800020.

More red colors

Red#FF0000Crimson#DC143CMaroon#800000Scarlet#FF2400Brick Red#CB4154Cherry Red#D2042D